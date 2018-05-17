  • More non-stop international options for your summer vacation

    Two new international destinations from Pittsburgh International Airport have been launched.

    Air Canada will offer nonstop service from PIT to Montreal, Canada starting Thursday. 

    The first flight is scheduled to depart at 4:15 p.m.

    Wow Air also announced they will begin service to Delhi, India via Iceland from PIT.  One-way fares will start at $199. 

    For more information from Pittsburgh International Airport, click here

