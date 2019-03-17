More store closures expected this spring at Westmoreland Mall

It's the end of an era at the Westmoreland Mall.
Sears is set to close Sunday. It opened in 1932.
Sears filed for bankruptcy in October and the Westmoreland Mall location was listed as one of them.
The Auto Center is already closed.
Payless, Helzberg Diamonds and Gymboree are also set to close soon.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the closure will leave more than 10 percent of the mall vacant.
