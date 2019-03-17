NEW CASTLE, Pa. - UPDATE 9:03 p.m. - The New Castle Police Department made an arrest in Saturday morning's deadly shooting outside of Double D's Cafe in New Castle.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz will have a LIVE report on 11 at 11.
David Williams, 29, of New Castle, is charged with criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearms not to be carried without a license.
Williams is being placed in the Lawrence County Jail and will be arraigned Sunday morning.
Police said they believe the shooting was "the result of a disturbance between other individuals at the establishment."
Previous coverage:
One man is dead after a double shooting early Saturday morning in Lawrence County.
Joseph Kelosky, 33, of Wampum, was shot in a parking lot next to Double D's Cafe on East Washington Street.
The shooting happened across the street from the county courthouse in New Castle.
A second victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
New Castle Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 724-656-3588 or anyone wishing to leave an anonymous tip may do so on the New Castle City Police Department website.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
- Cruiser cams give more details of viral police arrest video in Ohio
- Man accused of hitting two women with his car, including his mother
- VIDEO: Infant Drowns After Mother Falls Asleep in Bath with Him, Police Say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}