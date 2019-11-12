  • More than $1 million in heavy farm equipment vandalized in Pennsylvania

    SOMERSET CO., Pa. - State police are investigating after they said more than $1 million worth of heavy farm equipment was vandalized in Pennsylvania.

    According to investigators, the incident happened between Nov. 8 and Nov. 10 on West Side Drive in Somerset County.

    State troopers said various hard objects in the area were used to cause significant damage to about 70 vehicles and 20 pieces of heavy equipment. The approximate loss due to the vandalism is more than $1 million.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call state police.

