    PITTSBURGH - More than 130,000 people have lined up online to see "Hamilton" when it comes to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Jan. 1-27.

    Tickets went on sale Monday at 9 a.m. By 4 p.m., more than 130,000 people were in the online pool.

    Even though tickets just officially went on sale, sites started trying to sell fake tickets as early as last summer.

    The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust told Channel 11 the only place to get verified tickets is HERE.

    "Any other website is going to be fraudulent tickets that are not verified by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, you run the risk of showing up and having your ticket not be valid," said Robin Elrod, director of communications for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

    There is another way to get verified tickets, which is through the lottery the Cultural Trust does for each show.

    Forty tickets are sold for $10 each. More details on that will be announced closer to the show.

     
     

