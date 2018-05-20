  • Mother defends son arrested for brawl at North Shore bar

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A 28-year-old man was arrested after a fight at a bar on the North Shore Saturday night.

    Derek Campbell faces a number of charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

    According to court paperwork, police got a complaint that Campbell was dancing inappropriately with a woman, and when the woman's boyfriend tried to pull him away, "a large fight ensued."

    Several security guards were injured while trying to break up the fight and remove Campbell from the bar.

    But his mother claims that's not the whole story.

