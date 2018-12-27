  • Mother of disgraced former Leechburg police chief talks to Channel 11

    The mother of Mike Diebold, the convicted former Leechburg police chief, talks to Channel 11 about why her son is requesting to have his estranged wife and kids move out of his house.

    Diebold, who pleaded guilty to soliciting sex from an undercover officer posing online as a 14-year-old girl, was fired earlier this month after being sentenced to nine to 23 months in jail.

    Lindsay Ward talks to Karen Diebold about why she continues to support her son and what his estranged wife, Danielle Reinke, had to say, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

