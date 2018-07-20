Mother of slain teen moved several times to get her kids away from violence

SWISSVALE, Pa. - The mother of a 15-year-old boy found shot to death in a Wilkinsburg alley this week told Channel 11 she moved several times to get her children away from violence.
"I’ve always said ever since my kids were born that they are pieces of me," said Mica Otusile, whose son Tyrelle Bowyer died Monday. "He was the funny, compassionate one, and he was always comforting people."
What his school district is doing to combat violence and why his mother believes he was trying to rise above it
