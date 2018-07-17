WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A 15-year-old boy was found shot to death Monday night in a Wilkinsburg alley, authorities said.
Police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the area of South Dell Way near Penn Avenue for a report of a person bleeding and lying on the ground.
Officials said the roadway is generally untraveled by vehicles and is overgrown with weeds.
Officers and paramedics found Tyrelle Bowyer suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.
TRENDING NOW:
- 15-year-old boy found shot to death
- Parents file suit after daughter drowns while kayaking on local river
- Homes flooded after water main break in West Homestead
- VIDEO: Man Accused of Murdering Woman With Pipe Was "Awoken By Demons"
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"We're not sure what time the event happened, we're still trying to piece that together right now," said Lt. Andrew Schurman, with Allegheny County Police.
Investigators have not released a motive.
ShotSpotter did not detect any gunshots in the area.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP
No suspects have been named and no one has been arrested.
Bowyer is the seventh teenager murdered in Allegheny County since May.
The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-833-255-8477.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}