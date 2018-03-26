0 Mother pleads for answers in daughter's unsolved murder

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A mother is pleading for answers in her daughter's unsolved murder.

For 11 years, she has waited every day to find out who slashed Samantha Lang's throat and left her to die in a Derry Township home.

"Sometimes it feels like a lifetime and sometimes it feels like yesterday," said her mother, who did not want to be publicly identified.

This time of year is especially hard for her, because she remembers her daughter's spirit for loving her family, and the approaching Easter holiday.

"Sam loved Easter. She would get ready months before we did," her mother said. "She'd have Easter egg hunts for the kids. Her brother Jimmy had jars of change and she'd steal it to hide eggs for the kids."

Tuesday marks the 11th year since Samantha was killed.

"Her smile lit the room. You could tell she was here when you didn't see her," her mother said. "She had lots of friends. Everybody loved her. She was a good kid."

Samantha Lang was murdered inside her Derry Township home in 2007.

She was found in the ransacked home with her throat slashed. There's never been an arrest in the case.

"There's a puzzle piece we need and somebody has it," her mother said.

Samantha's mother said new investigators have taken over the case, and they plan to resubmit evidence. She's hopeful that could bring new life into the case and justice for Samantha.

"People know. There's people out there that know that can put this case behind us and give us the justice she deserves," the mother said.

