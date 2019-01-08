Motocross bikes stolen after glass shattered at motorcycle dealer

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several motocross bikes were stolen early Tuesday morning from a motorcycle dealer in Moon Township, police said.
The bikes were taken about 1 a.m. after the front glass to All-Pro Motorsports on University Boulevard was shattered, according to police.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to learn new details about the theft and whether police have any suspects -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Four motocross bikes, off-road motorcycles, were stolen, the owner of All-Pro Motorsports said. The bikes range in price from $5,500 to $10,000.
