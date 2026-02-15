Damp conditions linger, fog develops as showers end early

PITTSBURGH — Showers end early, but damp conditions are expected this evening with fog developing. Dense fog is possible overnight with reduced visibility into the morning commute. Use extra caution if you are traveling in fog. Make sure to use low beams or fog lights, allow extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you and slow down and allow extra time for travel.

Low clouds and fog may linger Monday. Highs will be in the low 40s. Warmer air is expected with highs in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday. The next chance for rain will return on Wednesday. Cooler air will return next weekend after rain moves through again on Friday.

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group