    PITTSBURGH - A man was found shot to death inside a home in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood on Monday.

    The incident happened at a home on Winfield Street shortly after 6 p.m.

    Detectives were seen trying to comfort the victim's mother.

    “This is an emotional scene the neighbors are concerned as you can imagine with something like this going on," Pittsburgh police Assistant Public Information Officer Alicia George said.

     

    It's unclear why the man was shot. Police are still investigating. 

