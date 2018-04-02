Motorcyclist leads police on 100+ mph chase through Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man who led police on a high-speed chase while riding a motorcycle is in custody.
According to investigators, Shane Burall passed an unmarked detective on College Avenue in Greensburg on Saturday while driving at a high rate of speed.
The detective activated lights and sirens and chased after Burall.
The chase reached speed of up to 100 miles per hour. For safety reasons, it was called off as Burall drove into a residential area.
Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko spoke with a neighbor who described how police tracked down Burall and got him into custody, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Burall is facing charges including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license.
