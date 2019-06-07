  • Mr. Rogers' original neighborhood is celebrating him this weekend, and you can too

    LATROBE, Pa. - Latrobe is the original neighborhood of Mr. Rogers -- known for kindly asking if you'll be his neighbor -- and that community is honoring him this weekend.

    Mr. Rogers Family Day 2019 is a free day of activities for kids and families to celebrate the children's television host's life and legacy, according to the Latrobe Art Center.

    The event will be held on Ligonier Street from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

