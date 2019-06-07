LATROBE, Pa. - Latrobe is the original neighborhood of Mr. Rogers -- known for kindly asking if you'll be his neighbor -- and that community is honoring him this weekend.
Mr. Rogers Family Day 2019 is a free day of activities for kids and families to celebrate the children's television host's life and legacy, according to the Latrobe Art Center.
Related Headlines
>>RELATED STORY: Pittsburghers celebrate '1-4-3 Day' in honor of Mister Rogers
The event will be held on Ligonier Street from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
To find out what will be offered, click HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- National Doughnut Day 2019: Here's where to get free doughnuts
- Man arrested for allegedly killing estranged wife 2 years ago
- Alligator captured in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- VIDEO: Woman accused of leaving 3 young kids on side of major Pittsburgh-area road
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}