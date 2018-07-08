Mt. Lebanon police apologize for offensive word in crime alert

MT. LEBANON, Pa. - Mt. Lebanon police are apologizing after complaints about a word used in a crime alert.
The department sent out a Lebo Alert and posted on social media Saturday about a series of home improvement scams and burglaries where the suspects try to distract their victim.
The alert, seen below, and posts described them as "gypsy-type crimes."
"White pickup w/ VA plates committing gypsy-type crimes in area (driveway scams, burglaries, etc). If something seems odd, call 911 ASAP!!!"
The vehicle involved in the incidents was described as a white pickup truck with West Virginia plates.
On Sunday, the department issued an apology which reads in part:
"We sincerely apologize to anyone who may have been negatively affected by the description that was used. We understand and value the concept of intent versus impact. If our message impacted anyone negatively due to the choice of wording, the intent is overshadowed and our goal of sharing information was not as successful as it was intended.
At the Mt. Lebanon Police Department, we always strive to exceed standards in everything that we do. Unfortunately, this Lebo Alert and social media post may have come up short of those expectations. We will do our best to reevaluate our policies, procedures and training to ensure that this type of situation does not occur again in the future."
The original social media posts were deleted.
Police said they did receive numerous tips and sightings from people who saw the Lebo Alert and social media posts. They hope to identify the suspects soon.
