Multi-state theft ring involving 3 people tied to Westmoreland Co.

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police in Virginia have broken up a multi-state theft ring tied to Westmoreland County.
According to police, three people worked together to steal from stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.
Watch below to find out how police finally put an end to their crime spree:
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man shot, killed while trying to get into house
- Italy just named this local pizza the best in the country
- ‘Chevy vs. Ford' argument led to shootings, standoff, police say
- VIDEO: Nation's longest pedestrian suspension bridge to open in Tennessee
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}