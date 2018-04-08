Landslides continue to wreak havoc on roads and communities in Western Pa.
PennDOT announced Sunday that multiple major roads in Allegheny County are closed due to landslides.
The following roads are now closed or partially closed, according to PennDOT:
- Reis Run Road (Route 4022) between Rochester Road in Ross Township and Arndt Road in Franklin Park
- Brodhead Road (Route 3077) between Flaugherty Run Road and Shafer Road in Moon Township
- Bunola River Road between River Hill Road and Elkhorn Road in Forward Township.
NOW: Reis Run Rd is CLOSED in Franklin Park because of a landslide. It's closed between Arndt Rd and Rochester Rd. More on @WPXI.— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) April 8, 2018
Route 30 in East Pittsburgh is also closed long-term due to a collapse Saturday morning that caused an apartment building to collapse below it.
