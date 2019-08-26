PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. - A multivehicle crash has been reported Monday on a busy roadway in Plum Borough, where pumps at a gas station are leaking fuel, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.
The crash was reported about 11:30 a.m. at the Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway.
Injuries have been reported, according to Allegheny County’s tweet.
Plum: 2000 block Golden Mile Highway - multi-vehicle accident with injuries; pumps at gas station leaking fuel— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 26, 2019
Multiple cars involved in an accident at the Sheetz on Golden Mike Hwy. in Plum. pic.twitter.com/jPbi3BqrAh— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) August 26, 2019
