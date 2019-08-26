  • Multivehicle crash, fuel leaking from gas pumps in Plum

    Updated:

    PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. - A multivehicle crash has been reported Monday on a busy roadway in Plum Borough, where pumps at a gas station are leaking fuel, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.

    The crash was reported about 11:30 a.m. at the Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway.

    Injuries have been reported, according to Allegheny County’s tweet.

