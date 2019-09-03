0 Family, friends thankful for volunteers who helped Amber Alert searches

DELMONT, Pa. - UPDATE: Police sources tell Channel 11 that the body of Nalani Johnson has been found during a search in a Blairsville park. This story below will no longer be updated. Click here for the latest information.

ORIGINAL: An Amber Alert was issued Saturday night when a toddler was abducted in Penn Hills, according to police. By Monday, a woman had been charged but the search continues for the little girl.

The FBI's national Child Abduction Rapid Response team has arrived in the Pittsburgh area, and they are helping family, friends and first responders try to find Nalani Johnson safely.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County Police Tipline immediately at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

#BREAKING —> FBI, and PSP searching the Blairsville area as part of ongoing efforts to find missing toddler Nalani Johnson... they have ATVs and other resources here to help #WPXI pic.twitter.com/JJrSB9stJO — Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) September 3, 2019

Family members asked for volunteers to help them search Monday morning, gathering at the Walmart in Delmont.

"A lot of the people came from far and near, and they're strangers," Delmont fire Capt. Bill Walk said. "With the outpouring of support from family I think it's a good thing."

Crews had put boats in the water of nearby Loyalhanna Creek as other teams searched by land.

"We had three boats in the water. We sent one river left, one river right and one down the middle. We started here in New Alexandria at the boat launch," said Watson Smith Jr, with the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department.

People were also spreading flyers through Westmoreland and Indiana counties along routes 22 and 66 where the car went after the alleged kidnapping.

"We have a lot of parks and woods in just our little town so what we're going to do, we're going to take our special equipment up through the farms and the woods to check around to see if anybody had access to it," Walk said.

Investigators have now asked for people to keep spreading the word and photos of Nalani, but leave the searching to the professionals.

"They are orchestrating their departmental searches for her that they don't want basically civilian people to be involved in at this point," Taji Walsh, Nalani's grandmother, said.

