BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. - Family, friends and community members gathered in Blairsville Thursday night to remember the life of Nalani Johnson.
Nalani, who would have turned 2 years old this month, was the subject of an Amber Alert that began Saturday night in Penn Hills.
Her body was found more than two days later still strapped into a carseat in a Blairsville park.
Channel 11's Michele Newell was at the vigil. Watch 11 at 11 to see the emotional moments from those who spoke.
