0 AMBER ALERT: What we know about Sharena Nancy, the woman charged in the alleged abduction of toddler

PENN HILLS, Pa. - An Amber Alert was issued after a toddler was abducted in Penn Hills on Saturday, according to police. A woman was charged Monday in connection with the case as the search continues for the little girl.

Police said the girl was abducted by Sharena Islam Nancy, a 25-year-old Indian American female with black hair and brown eyes.

Allegheny County police have arrested Nancy in connection with the alleged abduction of Nalani.

Nancy is facing several charges including kidnapping of a minor and concealment of whereabouts of a child.

Nalani was last seen at the intersection of Bryant and Clay drives in the Penn Hills Borough at about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Family members tell Channel 11 Nancy was giving a ride to Nalani, her father and a friend around 5 p.m. Saturday. When Nalani's father got out of the car and went around to get the girl out is when Nancy allegedly took off with the child.

Police said Nancy was driving a 2017 black Toyota Yaris with PA plate KLW3926 with Lyft and Uber stickers on the front passenger side window. Police said they found Nancy and the car involved and said she was being questioned at the police department.

During their investigation, police said the black Toyota Yaris traveled to the Blairsville, New Alexandria and Delmont areas of Westmoreland County during the 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. time frame.

According to the criminal complaint, Nancy told investigators the child’s father sold the little girl to someone for $10,000.

Nancy alleges Johnson asked her to drive the little girl 20 minutes from a gas station in Monroeville along 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County Police Tipline immediately at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Nancy claims Johnson showed her a picture of a woman and told her that this woman would flag her down, and she would turn the baby over to her. She alleges she did exactly what the child’s father wanted.

Nancy says the woman had out-of-state plates.

Police paperwork says despite this information, the investigation never revealed a silver SUV to be a part of the case and little Nalani is still missing.

