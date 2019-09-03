VERONA, Pa. - Dozens of people gathered at a prayer vigil hoping for the safe return of a girl who was abducted and was at the center of a local Amber Alert.
Organized by a local pastor, the event featured candles and flyers with Nalani Johnson's picture. Johnson was allegedly taken over the weekend by a woman claiming she was told to sell the toddler.
On 11 at 11, Gabriella DeLuca takes us to the prayer event and will have more about how those in the community are hoping for a quick, and positive, resolution of the situation.
