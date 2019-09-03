  • Prayer event held as the search continues for toddler at the center of Amber Alert

    VERONA, Pa. - Dozens of people gathered at a prayer vigil hoping for the safe return of a girl who was abducted and was at the center of a local Amber Alert.

    Organized by a local pastor, the event featured candles and flyers with Nalani Johnson's picture. Johnson was allegedly taken over the weekend by a woman claiming she was told to sell the toddler.

