0 National Aviary soars in Pittsburgh

The National Aviary isn’t actually part of the federal government, but has built a nationwide reputation for its collection of animals, not all of which are birds.

The country’s largest aviary is an independent nonprofit located in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Commons West Park in the Allegheny Center neighborhood, and is the only aviary designated with a “national” status, bestowed by U.S. Congress in 1993.

The aviary dates back to the 1950s, when it was a public institution funded by the city. As the city fell on hard times, the public institution went private, relying on donors to stay afloat.

Currently, more than 500 birds from more than 150 species live at the aviary, and they’re visited by more than 100,000 people each year. Among the rare residents of the institution are the green-backed trogon, the scarlet-headed blackbird and blue-winged mountain tanager.

Aviary staff also work to rebuild the populations of endangered and threatened species, like the Guam kingfisher, the Andean condor and the Saipan white-eye.

Among the aviary’s more popular exhibits are Penguin Point, home of 20 African penguins, and the FliteZone Theater, the first indoor theater in the U.S. designed specifically for bird shows.

The aviary makes most of its feedings public, and visitors are allowed to participate in some of them.

In addition to birds, the aviary also cares for bats and sloths. The aviary’s Sloth Encounter program is among its most popular offerings.

National Aviary

700 Arch St.

412-323-7235

Open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed some holidays and for special events.

Admission: $15 for adults, $14 for children 2-12 years old and seniors. Children under 2 are free.

