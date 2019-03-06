National Aviary wants your help naming rescued pelican

PITTSBURGH - A rescued brown pelican has found a permanent home in Pittsburgh’s National Aviary, and the public can vote on her name.
The pelican was rescued after suffering a wing injury, arriving at the aviary in December from a wild bird rescue center in Florida.
While the bird has recovered from her wing injury, she’s unable to fly long distances.
The pelican now lives in the aviary’s Wetlands habitat -- but she needs a name. The public has until March 13 to vote on her name (You'll be able to vote HERE when voting opens).
