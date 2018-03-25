Nearly 12 departments respond after fire breaks out inside Beaver Co. recycling center

A fire broke out inside a Beaver County recycling center Sunday.
The fire started around 2 p.m. inside PSC Metals in Big Beaver, police said.
Officials told Channel 11 the fire started in the electrical panel of a shredder in the building.
Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to the fire, and officials said it took around 45 minutes to get the fire under control.
Officials said no one was working at the time, and no one was injured in the fire.
