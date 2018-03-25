Former Pa. senator calls on student protesters to learn CPR rather than calling for gun reform

Former Pennsylvania Republican Senator Rick Santorum is calling on student gun protesters to do things like learn CPR, rather than calling for new laws.
On CNN's State of the Union Sunday, Santorum urged students to take action individually.
"How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that," Santorum said.
"But how are they looking at other people to .... I would ask you ... they took action," the moderator said.
"Yeah, they took action to ask someone to pass a law. They didn't take action to say, 'How do I, as an individual, deal with this problem? How am I going to do something about stopping bullying within my own community? What am I going to do to actually help respond to a shooter? What am I going to do? Those are the kind of things where you can take it internally, and say, 'Here's how I'm going to deal with this. Here's how I'm going to help the situation.'"
Santorum's comments came a day after thousands of protesters gathered at "March for our Lives" events in Washington and across the country to demand gun control legislation.
The event was organized by survivors of the shooting that left 17 people dead at a Florida high school.
