As college students stress over final exams, some are also facing an even more pressing worry – having enough to eat.
A nationwide survey of college students this year found 45% reported being “food insecure,” meaning limited or uncertain access to food in the past month.
At four-year institutions, more than 33% reported eating smaller meals or skipping them altogether because they didn’t have enough money. Eight percent went an entire day without eating.
Those numbers are pushing schools and volunteers to set up campus food pantries.
"The only thing college students should be stressed about is their exams and getting homework done on time – not really if they're going to be eating tonight," said Nikki Layden, a graduate assistant at the UNCC Student Pantry.
