BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A local man is in jail after police said he tried stealing items from Bethel Park homes during the community's National Night Out.
Darren Jolly, 28, of Scenery Hill, is accused of pulling his truck up into the driveways of homes on Bethel Green Drive Tuesday night, and taking items from backyards.
Neighbors saw Jolly and confronted him, Bethel Park police said on their Facebook page.
Jolly tried to punch one person before several people took him to the ground the held him there until police got there and arrested him, police said.
Jolly is facing several charges, including theft, trespass and simple assault. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
National Night Out is a chance for the community and police to come together to keep their communities safe.
