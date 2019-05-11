  • Neighbors' complaints about drugs lead police to big bust, 2 arrests

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - Residents of a Duquesne neighborhood complainted to police about drugs and officers found quite a bit when they searched the house.

    Police found bags of heroin, hundreds of needles and other drug paraphernalia.

    The bust happened Friday afternoon along Commonwealth Avenue after neighbors complained about suspected drug activity.

    Two people were arrested.

