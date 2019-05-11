Neighbors' complaints about drugs lead police to big bust, 2 arrests

DUQUESNE, Pa. - Residents of a Duquesne neighborhood complainted to police about drugs and officers found quite a bit when they searched the house.
Police found bags of heroin, hundreds of needles and other drug paraphernalia.
The bust happened Friday afternoon along Commonwealth Avenue after neighbors complained about suspected drug activity.
Two people were arrested.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former Pittsburgh prison being sold for $1
- Search warrant unveils new details in investigation of Whitehall woman's disappearance
- Police say man groomed 8th grader on social media to meet up for sex
- VIDEO: Friends remembering tattoo artist shot, killed in Stowe Township
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}