    A search warrant obtained by Channel 11 shows new details about how police are trying to learn what happened to Elizabeth Wiesenfeld, a Whitehall woman who has been missing for more than a week.

    Wiesenfeld, 67, last spoke to her family April 29, and earlier this week her handyman, Douglas Berry, was named a suspect.

    Berry has been detained on unrelated charges.

    Police have executed several searches for Wiesenfeld and possible evidence, including at Berry's home and property in Liberty and at Wiesenfeld's home in Whitehall.

    According to the warrant, Wiesenfeld's daghter recieved a strange text message from her mother's phone saying she was going on vacation. That's when she asked police to do a welfare check at her mother's home.

    The district attorney said Berry was actually the one who sent that text.

    The warrant describes what police uncovered inside Wiesenfeld's home, including cigarette ashes next to her bed although she did not smoke. Police also discovered Weisenfeld's glasses and medication inside the home.

    Additionally, Wiesenfeld's dog was running freely inside the home, a closet door had been left open and a bedroom rug was askew.

