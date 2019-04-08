A new app could help victims of domestic violence be notified faster if their abuser is released from custody.
This week, the Center for Victims in the South Side is rolling out a new app called Full Circle.
It sends push alerts to victims of physical or sexual abuse when their abuser is released from jail or is making their way through the court system.
Traditionally, this has been done through phone calls, but organizers believe the app will help streamline the process and do so in real time.
Why this could help reach even more people than ever before, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
