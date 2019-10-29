PITTSBURGH - Dozens of new clean diesel Port Authority buses are about to hit the streets.
The 59 buses will start arriving this week and then go through inspections.
They're expected to be on the road by the end of the year and will replace buses that have been on the road and in service for at least 12 years and are due to retire.
The buses will have USB ports for riders to charge their phones.
The buses were paid for with $22 million federal, $5.5 million state and $180,000 county funding. Each bus cost $473,000.
The Port Authority said it will take receipt later this year of its first two battery-electric buses.
