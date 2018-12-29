JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Documents from the investigation into the disappearance of a Florida woman shed new light on authorities’ theory that she was killed by a Butler County native who had assumed a false identity.
Joleen Cummings, 34, a mother of three, vanished in May in Nassau County. Police believe she is dead.
Kimberly Kessler is charged with her murder, although Cummings’ body has never been found.
Kessler was living under the name Jennifer Sybert, which authorities believe she took from a woman who died decades ago and is buried in a Butler cemetery.
WPXI sister station Action News Jax examined the documents, which indicate investigators learned the real Jennifer Sybert was actually deceased. Investigators contacted Sybert's father, who told the investigators he had never seen Kessler before and did not know how Kessler obtained his deceased daughter's name, date of birth or Social Security number.
The documents also say Cummings, who worked with Kessler at a Jacksonville hair salon, was suspicious of Kessler – who she knew as Sybert – and wanted to look into her criminal background, according to salon employees.
The two women did not get along and at one point had a confrontation, employees told police.
