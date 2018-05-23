Local woman's family waited 8 years to report her missing

The family of a Butler woman who is now a suspect in a possible homicide in Florida waited eight years to report her missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Investigators said that Kimberly Kessler was first reported missing by her family in 2012. But she actually disappeared in 2004.
Kessler, who was living in Jacksonville under the name Jennifer Sybert, is the prime suspect in the disappearance of Joleen Jensen Cummings, 34.
The Nassau County sheriff told reporters Tuesday he has evidence to believe Cummings is not alive.
Kessler is in jail on charges of grand theft auto after investigators spotted her driving Cummings vehicle on surveillance video after she went missing.
She’s also the last known person to see Cummings alive.
