NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire on 7th Street in New Kensington.
Channel 11 has learned the fire began around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
There were no reports of anyone trapped inside, county dispatchers told Channel 11.
This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News at 6 for live video from Chopper 11 and the latest breaking details.
@WPXI Fire on 7th in New Ken right now. pic.twitter.com/ugHEpKIP1W— Shawn Morgan (@13aphomet) April 4, 2019
