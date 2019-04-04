  • Firefighters working to extinguish house fire in New Kensington

    Updated:

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire on 7th Street in New Kensington.

    Channel 11 has learned the fire began around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

    There were no reports of anyone trapped inside, county dispatchers told Channel 11.

    This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News at 6 for live video from Chopper 11 and the latest breaking details.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories