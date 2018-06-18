  • New program aims to stop human trafficking victims from facing charges

    PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office and Pittsburgh Action Against Rape are developing a new program aimed at stopping human trafficking victims from facing criminal charges.

    The issue usually arises during prostitution arrests, which at times includes human trafficking victims. 
    Experts say it can be traumatizing and time consuming for the charges to be dropped.

    “If somebody is being exploited then we’re very open to that kind of resolution of the matter,” said Allegheny Co. District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

