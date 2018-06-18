New program aims to stop human trafficking victims from facing charges

PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office and Pittsburgh Action Against Rape are developing a new program aimed at stopping human trafficking victims from facing criminal charges.
The issue usually arises during prostitution arrests, which at times includes human trafficking victims.
Experts say it can be traumatizing and time consuming for the charges to be dropped.
When the new program could be in place and why victims advocates say it’s essential, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
“If somebody is being exploited then we’re very open to that kind of resolution of the matter,” said Allegheny Co. District Attorney Stephen Zappala.
TRENDING NOW:
- Child knocks over glass sculpture, parents may be on the hook for $132,000 bill
- Thomas Markle wishes he had walked daughter down the aisle
- Parents' warning after 2-year-old climbs pool safety ladder goes viral
- VIDEO:Woman Swallowed Whole By Python
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}