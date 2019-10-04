PITTSBURGH - Nick Nicholas knew the Elbow Room's history and saw enough future potential in its more than 65-year run in Shadyside that it motivated him to buy the building after it closed more than a year ago.
"I used to hang out here when I moved back to Pittsburgh in the 70s," said Nicholas.
Knowing a thing or two about long runs in business, given that his family recently celebrated the 100th year in business for Nicholas Coffee & Tea Co. in Market Square, Nicholas and his long-time partner Jim Patrinos have a new user lined up for the former restaurant space at 5744 1/2 Ellsworth Avenue.
