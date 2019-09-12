  • New security measures will be in place at Jeannette's McKee Stadium after shooting

    JEANNETTE, Pa. - New security measures will be in place for Friday's football game at Jeannette's McKee Stadium after a shooting.

    The district posted a letter on its Facebook page on Wednesday, detailing the new safeguards.

    Starting on Friday, people entering the stadium can only go through the main gate and they will have to go through security. 

    Security guards will be stationed near the main ticket booth.

    No oversized bags or backpacks will be allowed inside the stadium. 

    There will be no reentry unless you buy a new ticket. Parking inside the stadium will also be restricted.

