GIBSONIA, Pa. - Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force is joining the investigation into the threat that closed Pine-Richland's high school and middle school Wednesday.
District officials canceled classes following the threat.
All after-school and evening activities, including games involving Pine-Richland high school and middle school students are canceled. The middle school open house is also canceled and will be rescheduled.
Police conducted a sweep and secured the high school, middle school and stadium.
The Northern Regional Police Department will be on-site and will continue to investigate.
School is expected to be in session Thursday with heightened security, school district officials said.
Students will be searched as they return to school, so no backpacks or other bags will be allowed. Students can use clear bags for books and lunches. Instrument cases will also be searched.
All other schools in the district are open.
