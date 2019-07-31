MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Flying to your favorite vacation spot from Pittsburgh International Airport just got a little easier.
The Allegheny County Airport Authority just partnered with Pittsburgh software firm Zensors to help get you through one of the biggest headaches of flying: getting through the security line.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
They’ve developed technology to give you accurate, real-time wait times at the airport’s primary security checkpoints by using data collected by camera. The times will be displayed throughout the landside terminals and on its website, FlyPittsburgh.com.
Pittsburgh International will be the first airport in the country to use the technology to measure line length.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man trapped in bed when tree falls onto his house; house now deemed unsafe
- Brawl breaks out between Pirates and Reds
- Pa. lawmakers want to raise the age for tobacco products to 21
- VIDEO: Daughter convinces dad to give away $14 million property to conservation group
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}