PITTSBURGH - Part of Pennsylvania's push to make elections more secure involves new voting machines.
On Tuesday, Allegheny County offered voters the chance to check out the new technology it is considering buying.
After reports of Russian hacking in the 2016 election, the state ordered all counties to buy new machines with paper backups by 2020.
Watch the video above to see more about how these new machines work before you head to the polls.
