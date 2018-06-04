  • New weapon-mounted camera being tested by police in Pa.

    A new camera that attaches to the underside of an officer’s service weapon is being tested by at least one Pennsylvania police department, according to Channel 11’s News exchange partners at TribLIVE.

    The Viridian FACT Duty Camera begins recording video and audio automatically when a weapon is unholstered.

    According to Viridian’s website, the weapon-mounted camera “is designed to provide crucial audio and video data when a deadly force incident occurs.”

