ITHACA, N.Y. - An animal shelter in central New York is teeming with rats, mice, gerbils and guinea pigs after humane officers found more than 300 of the small mammals abandoned along roads.
The SPCA of Tompkins County says the rodents were found Sunday huddled on the ground beside two roads in the towns of Danby and Dryden, near Ithaca. Many had died of exposure or from ailments related to overcrowded cages and lack of water.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Joe Hoffer, an SPCA investigator, says the animals were probably being bred as “feeder” animals for reptiles, to be sold to pet stores. He said the person who dumped them will face several hundred charges if caught.
About 200 surviving animals are being cared for by the SPCA, which is reaching out to rescue groups for help.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2-year-old gets hands on gun, woman accidentally shot in Westmoreland County
- Ross Township police lieutenant suspended without pay over alleged inappropriate comments
- 'Jeopardy's' Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer to face off in prime time special
- VIDEO: Ex-wife of John Chapman shares shocking new details
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}