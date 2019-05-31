PITTSBURGH - If you regularly park downtown, you should have a backup place in mind. The Ninth Street and Penn Avenue parking garage will close Friday night and be torn down in the coming weeks.
The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh said the garage had 600 spaces, and this project was timed in connection with repairs and updates at other parking facilities so that drivers had other places to go.
"Immediately following demolition and site clean-up activity, we'll begin construction of a new, larger and thoroughly modern facility," reported Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh Executive Direction David G. Onorato.
Onorato said the new parking structure will add about 100 new spaces. He said demolition was scheduled to start in June and the project completed sometime in 2020.
Channel 11 found signs posted throughout the parking garage, warning drivers and bikers that the closure was coming.
Nearby business owners, however, said they were concerned about losing customers because people would be avoiding the area.
