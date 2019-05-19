PITTSBURGH - Good things come to those who wait. And police say everyone was on their best behavior at the Garth Brooks concert.
Police told Channel 11 News there were zero arrests, zero citations issued, and nearly a hundred people treated by EMS for mostly heat-related issues.
The concert at Heinz Field was delayed from its 7 p.m. start Saturday because of a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the area.
Heinz Field sent out a Tweet saying, "Due to incoming weather, all fans must clear the seating bowl until further notice."
After about a 90 minute delay, the show got started. The opening act took the stage around 8:30 p.m.
🚨GOOD NEWS ALERT🚨— Heinz Field (@heinzfield) May 19, 2019
...the threat of weather has passed, and now it is time to rock! Please head back to your seats and get ready for an awesome show!
