No decision made on future of police leadership in McCandless

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - The McCandless Township Council ended Monday night with no decision made about the future of the township's police chief, who is facing allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.
Lt. Jeffrey Basl and Chief David DiSanti were accused of sexually inappropriate behavior toward a woman officer.
"I can’t comment on the status of the investigation. It is a confidential personnel matter," said Gavin Robb, the township attorney.
DiSanti has been on paid administrative leave since the end of October.
In December, the McCandless Police Officers Association took a vote of no confidence against him.
Basl will return to duty after a 10-day suspension without pay.
"I can tell you we understand how they (the community members) feel and I can assure you the council wants to conclude this matter as quickly as possible and put this behind them," Robb said.
Robb would not say if there is a completed report on the investigation into the allegations against DiSanti or if the report was discussed in the executive session.
