North Allegheny Intermediate High School was placed on lockdown due to a bomb threat Wednesday morning, according to the school's website.

UPDATE regarding reported threat at NAI. pic.twitter.com/8u2pW7WvOf — North Allegheny School District (@NA_Schools) May 9, 2018

Channel 11's Erin Clarke is working to find out more about the nature of the threat, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

The building was evacuated. The school district said all students and staff are safe.

NAI students are being evacuated to Carson Middle School.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. NAI was placed on lockdown due to a bomb threat. The building was evacuated and all students/staff are safe at this time. Students are being evacuated to CMS. Police are on scene and actively investigating the threat. — North Allegheny School District (@NA_Schools) May 9, 2018

Police are still on the scene and are continuing to investigate the threat.

District officials are asking parents and guardians not to come to the school at this time.

Parents and guardians are allowed to pick up their kids from Carson Middle School; however, the district is asking parents who do not need to do so to refrain from coming. Parents and guardians must show ID to pick up their children.

The district will provide transportation home at normal dismissal time. All activities, including athletics, have been canceled.

MCK and CMS are not on lockdown, according to the district.

