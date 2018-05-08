Florida grandma, 95, sent to jail for slipper slap, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 95-year-old woman in Daytona Beach, Florida, was arrested Saturday morning after she slapped her granddaughter in the face with a slipper and then called 911 to get her out of the house, according to police.
The 5-foot-tall grandmother, Hattie Reynolds, told police that she was “tired of her granddaughter staying in bed all day soaking up the air conditioning,” The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.
Reynolds said her 46-year-old granddaughter would not listen to her and leave the bedroom, so she hit her granddaughter in the face with a slipper, the arrest report states.
When officers arrived to the home, the granddaughter said she did not want to press charges, but because of “strict domestic violence laws” they arrested Reynolds, according to News-Journal.
“If your wife reported that you threatened to hit her, you would be arrested because that is domestic violence assault,” a police chief said to News-Journal. “I just feel bad for her but the officers did their job as required by the law.”
Reynolds was booked into the Volusia County Jail and released the next day on her own recognizance, News-Journal reports.
