PITTSBURGH - The North Allegheny School District said they have the highest enrollment ever, and as it continues to grow, something has to be done before classrooms are too big – and schools too overcrowded.
District officials are considering moving 500 elementary and middle school students to different schools for the 2020-21 school year.
Portable classrooms have been brought in at Bradford Woods and Marshall Elementary schools, while Franklin Elementary is being doubled in size.
The district said there is an imbalance between where students live and where they go to school. This proposal would help keep the same neighborhoods going to the same schools.
Officials also said Marshall Middle School is so overcrowded that some students need to be moved to Ingomar Middle.
If passed by the school board, North Allegheny would begin transition plans to lower stress on students and parents.
District officials told Channel 11 that 85% of students in the district will be unaffected by redistricting. The school board will vote on the proposal on Oct. 23.
